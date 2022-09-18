Janhvi Kapoor serves lewks in white bodycon dress, looks drop-dead gorgeous; PICS

Janhvi Kapoor is currently basking in the success of her film GoodLuck Jerry. The film was released on the OTT platform but still, it received a lot of love from her fans. The actress has recently completed shooting for the schedule of her another project co-starring Varun Dhawan. Today is Sunday and she knows how to set the internet on fire. The actress, who enjoys a huge fan following on social media, never fails to impress them. Taking to her social handle, she shared steamy pictures of her leaving her fans spellbound.

Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram

The Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl actress is seen wearing a white colour bodycon short dress with her hair tied in a bun style. Her makeup is on point. She has applied a subtle one with brown colour lipstick. Not to miss is her eye makeup. For caption, Janhvi has written, “passionate from miles away, passive with the things u say.” Maheep Kapoor has also reacted to her post and dropped a heart emoji. Ace designer Manish Malhotra also dropped fire emojis in the comment section.