Janhvi Kapoor serves style inspiration in a monotone neon green co ord set; See latest photos.

Janhvi Kapoor effortlessly slays ethnic and chic looks as much as she does her gym and airport looks. The young actress is a style diva in her own right and her social media presence can definitely be turned into a style book. On Sunday, Janhvi served some style inspiration as she dropped a series of pictures in an neon co-ord set.

Taking to Instagram, Janhvi rocked a monotone neon co-ord set and looked as stylish as ever. The photos were from the Global Citizen Mumbai festival and Janhvi looked all things stunning. She also posted a boomerang video which gave us a good look at her entire outfit.

The co-ord set included a neon green ribbed knit bodycon skirt paired with a ribbed knit neon crop top. Janhvi completed her look with neon green eye makeup and kept her hair simple with a poker straight look. The actress finished her look with a pair of gold hoops. Sharing the photo, Janhvi captioned it, "cactus flower."

Check out Janhvi Kapoor's latest look:

On the work front, Janhvi was most recently shooting for Aanand L Rai's Good Luck Jerry. She will also be seen in Dharma Productions' Dostana 2 which has come to a screeching halt. The actress was slated to star in the sequel with Kartik Aaryan. However, the Luka Chuppi actor was dropped from the film. Janhvi also has Mili in the pipeline!

