Janhvi Kapoor sets Instagram ablaze as she flaunts nose ring and saree in sultry PICS; Shikhar Pahariya REACTS
Janhvi Kapoor shared a new set of pictures, in which she is sporting a huge nose ring and saree. Here’s how her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya reacted!
Janhvi Kapoor has a strong social media game, and she never fails to leave her 21 million followers on Instagram mesmerized with her stunning pictures. Not only does the actress share updates about her upcoming projects, but she also frequently posts pictures giving glimpses of her day-to-day life. Apart from this, Janhvi also makes fans swoon with her stunning looks in pictures from her photoshoot. Just a few hours ago, the actress shared a series of pictures from her latest photoshoot, in which she is seen flaunting a new look. Her pictures left her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya spellbound!
Janhvi Kapoor sports a huge nose ring and a saree in sultry pics
Looks like earthy shades were the theme of Janhvi Kapoor’s latest photoshoot as the pictures show the diva clad in a rustic-style brown saree, sans the blouse. The otherwise plain saree had minimal embroidery along the borders. Taking her look up a few notches were the accessories and the makeup. She made a statement in a half-crested nose ring made of silver, and it was the highlight of her stunning look. Her kohl-laden eyes further accentuated her overall look, and the actress kept her makeup minimal with just mascara applied to her lashes. She left her hair untied, and her sultry look left fans mesmerized.
Janhvi Kapoor shared the pictures with just a diya (lamp) emoji and it garnered over a million likes within one day! Shikhar Pahariya, who is rumoured to be dating Janhvi, dropped a comment on her post. He dropped a heart emoji. Janhvi’s cousin Anshula Kapoor wrote, “Brooooo,” along with fire emojis, while Ashwini Iyer Tiwari also dropped several heart emojis. Check out the post below!
Shikhar Pahariya often drops lovely comments on Janhvi Kapoor’s posts. While neither Janhvi nor Shikhar has confirmed or denied it, their public appearances and social media exchanges only add fuel to dating rumours. They were seen together at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's engagement bash in Mumbai. If rumours are to be believed, they also went together on a trip to the Maldives.
Janhvi Kapoor’s work front
On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor will next be seen in Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal, co-starring Varun Dhawan. The film will release on 7 April, 2023. She also has Mr and Mrs Mahi alongside Rajkummar Rao.
