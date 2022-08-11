Janhvi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Malaika Arora snapped at Arjun Kapoor’s house for Raksha Bandhan celebrations

Raksha Bandhan is the festival of brothers and sisters which is celebrated with great enthusiasm and zeal in our country. Talking about Bollywood, there are many celebrity siblings whom we love. One of them are the siblings from the Kapoor family. Today in the morning, Anshula Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor shared pictures of the entire sibling gang and now we spotted Janhvi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor and Malaika Arora outside Arjun Kapoor’s house.

In the pictures, we can see Arjun Kapoor dressed in a blue tee that he paired with black denim. Janhvi Kapoor looked quite casual in grey shorts and a white hoodie that she paired with white shoes as she was trying to open the door of her car. Shanaya Kapoor too was dressed in a comfy casual outfit. She wore shorts and a baggy tee. Shanaya’s dad Sanjay Kapoor and her brother too was spotted. Malaika Arora was also there and looked stunning in white pants and black tee.

Check out the pictures:

Meanwhile, Arjun appeared on Koffee With Karan 7’s latest episode along with his sister Sonam Kapoor and spilt a lot of beans on the show. Arjun spoke a lot about his relationship with Malaika and answered some fun questions.

During the rapid-fire round, Karan Johar asked Arjun Kapoor a couple of questions about Malaika Arora and their relationship. But what caught our attention was when KJo asked Arjun about the weirdest rumour he has heard about his relationship. Arjun replied, “that I am getting married.” The other question that Arjun was asked about one gesture of Malaika that makes him swoon. Arjun replied, “ab ek ho to batau.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun was last seen in Ek Villain Returns alongside Tara Sutaria, Disha Patani and John Abraham. He has The LadyKiller alongside Bhumi Pednekar and Kuttey in his kitty.

ALSO READ: PIC: Malaika Arora 'totally loves' Alia Bhatt's Darlings; Hails Shefali Shah and Vijay Varma's performance