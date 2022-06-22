Janhvi Kapoor, Shanaya ooze oomph in gorgeous dresses, Ananya Panday poses with a snack; PICS

Janhvi Kapoor has yet again taken the internet by storm with her latest photos on Instagram. Recently, Janhvi, Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday and a bunch of their friends celebrated Khushi Kapoor’s return from Ooty, post wrapping up the first schedule of her debut film The Archies. The young women raised the style quotient with their glamourous outfits as they dressed up for the fun night. A few hours back, Janhvi took to the ‘gram and shared a slew of photos from the same, thus treating her fans to a glimpse of the party.

In the pictures shared by Janhvi, she can be seen looking jaw-droppingly stunning in a pink glittery dress with a plunging neckline. She wore a pair of high heels and styled her hair in soft waves. She opted for a full-glam makeup look as she sported mascara, blush, and, a bright pink lipstick. The actress made several striking poses in front of the camera. In the following pictures, Janhvi was seen posing with her friends too. In a short clip, we also see her dancing at the party. In yet another picture, we see Janhvi posing with Shanaya, Ananya, and their friend Orhan. While Shanaya wore a silver strapless mini dress, Ananya was seen clad in a beige cut-out dress. The Gehraiyaan actress also held a plate of snacks in her hands.

Sharing the photos, Janhvi captioned the post, “meet me on a Monday (lip emoji)”. As soon as she shared the post, many fans and friends left likes and comments. Ananya also commented as she wrote, “hectic.”

Janhvi Kapoor poses with Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor

Meanwhile, talking about their professional fronts, Janhvi Kapoor has Siddharth Sen’s Goodluck Jerry in the pipeline. She also has Mili, which will mark her first collaboration with father Boney Kapoor, who will be producing the film. She also has Mr & Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao in the pipeline. Janhvi will also be seen in Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal with Varun Dhawan.

Ananya Panday was last seen in the Shakun Batra directorial Gehraiyaan alongside Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa. She now has Puri Jagannadh’s Liger with Vijay Deverakonda. With Liger, Ananya will mark her debut in the Telugu film industry, while Vijay will be debuting in Bollywood. Ananya will also be seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant and Adarsh Gourav. The film is written by Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, and Arjun Varain Singh and directed by Singh.

On the other hand, Shanaya Kapoor will be making her debut in Shashank Khaitan’s next directorial, Bedhadak, alongside Gurfateh Pirzada and Lakshya Lalwani, bankrolled by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.

