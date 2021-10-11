Janhvi Kapoor shares an adorable PIC with a furry friend & our hearts are melting

Janhvi Kapoor has posted the sweetest picture on the gram today, and you cannot possibly miss it! Legendary actress Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor is only a few films old in showbiz. In a short span of time, the young woman has managed to capture the limelight. Apart from impressing fans with her on-screen performances, Janhvi also keeps fans engaged in the virtual world. She is quite active on social media, where she often treats netizens to sneak peeks of her life. Keeping up with this trajectory, Janhvi took to Instagram and shared the most adorable picture with a puppy, and our hearts are a puddle.

A few moments back, Janhvi took to Instagram stories and dropped the most heartwarming snapshot. The click featured her with the cutest-looking little black puppy ever. In the picture, we can see Janhvi holding her furry friend in her arms with a lot of love and care. Her excited and happy facial expressions tell us that she’s overcome with love for the little guy. While Janvi, dressed in a casual blue outfit is seen looking up, the puppy has his eyes fixed at the camera. Sharing the picture on Instagram stories, Janhvi added a fitting track called “Puppy love” in the background.

Take a look:

In terms of work, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in the horror-comedy Roohi alongside Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. She will next feature in the Siddharth Sengupta directorial, Goodluck Jerry. She will also be seen in Dharma Productions’ Dostana 2 but the film has come to a halt at the moment. Apart from this, Janhvi also has Mili.

