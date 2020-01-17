Janhvi Kapoor shares an adorable picture of Boney Kapoor and calls him the cutest dad; Check it out

Janhvi has shared an adorable picture of her father Boney Kapoor. The filmmaker is donning a blue shirt and black pants. He has paired his look with a multi-coloured scarf around his neck and a fur cap on his head.

Janhvi Kapoor is among one such celebrity who garnered fans way before she entered the industry. The actress, who made her debut in 2018 in Shashank Khaitan's Dhadak follows a massive fan following on social media. The actress never fails to impress her fans with amazing photos and videos of her. From sharing her vacay pics with friends and family to her stunning promotional looks, Janhvi has always entertained her fans. Recently, Janhvi shared a rare throwback picture of her father Boney Kapoor with her uncle Anil Kapoor which was winning hearts on the internet.

Just a few hours back, Janhvi has shared an adorable picture of her father Boney Kapoor. The filmmaker is donning a blue shirt and black pants. He has paired his look with a multi-coloured scarf around his neck and a fur cap on his head. He is trying to copy Shammi Kapoor's look from a movie. The filmmaker had donned this look for Manish Malhotra's Bollywood bash. Boney Kapoor is also seen holding a trophy in his hand. Sharing Boney Kapoor's look on her Instagram story, Janhvi wrote, "Cutest dad award!!!!"

Check out Boney Kapoor's picture here:

On the work front, Janhvi has four films lined up in the near future. 2020 seems to be quite eventful for the actress as she will be seen in 's Dostana 2 with Kartik Aaryan and Lakshya and in his multistarrer magnum opus Takht with , Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal and Anil Kapoor. Janhvi will also be seen starring opposite Rajkummar Rao in Roohi Afza and in the titular role in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl with Pankaj Tripathi and Angad Bedi.

Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor shares a throwback photo of Boney and Anil Kapoor from Hum Paanch and is all hearts for it

Credits :Instagram

Read More