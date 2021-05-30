Janhvi Kapoor shares artistic talent; Roohi star Varun Sharma, Dia Mirza, Manish Malhotra laud her creativity

Janhvi Kapoor took to her Instagram handle to share photos of her beautiful artwork. Several actors praised the actress for her creativity.

Janhvi Kapoor has garnered the support of her fans from across the country. The diva is known for her exceptional skills in dancing and also stunned audiences with her acting debut with the romantic drama film Dhadak. The actress played a double role in Hardik Mehta’s recent film Roohi, which was a commercial success. Amid the pandemic, the star shared a post in which she praised Covid 19 warriors from different parts of India and also urged netizens to get vaccinated.

Now, Janhvi is back with another post she shared on her Instagram handle. This time, the actress has blown away everyone with her spectacular painting skills. In the photo, the star can be seen sitting in a room full of amazing artwork. Her paintings consisted of portraits as well as breathtaking sceneries. Sharing her work, she asked her fans, “Can I call myself a painter yet?” Janhvi’s artistic talent was widely praised by netizens in the comment section. Roohi co-star Varun Sharma was pleasantly surprised to see her work. He commented, “Woooohhh. Which one are you Gifting me??” On the other hand, Fashion designer Manish Malhotra also lauded her artwork.

Dia Mirza also took to the comments to point out how her creativity reminded her of Janhvi’s mother, late superstar . The actress wrote, “Like mother like daughter. Keep painting."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi Kapoor has a few projects in her kitty. The actress will be seen in Dostana 2, Good Luck Jerry and Takht.

