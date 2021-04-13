Janhvi Kapoor shares breathtaking pics from her trip to the city of lakes Udaipur: Still feels like yesterday

Roohi actress Janhvi Kapoor shared pictures from her recent trips to the city of lakes Udaipur. Janhvi reminisced about her vacation through the picturesque pieces of memory on Instagram.

Actress Janhvi Kapoor has garnered immense social media following in the four years of her career in the Hindi film industry. With an ardent fan following, Janhvi often allows her fans a peek into her personal and professional life as well. Recently Roohi actress shared images on Instagram reminiscing the time she spent during her vacation in the city of lakes Udaipur. Janhvi shared the beautiful nature imagery of the famous Udaipur lake and its glorious beauty in the morning hours.

In one of the images from the album, Janhvi is sitting on a boat in the lake wearing a lovely pink kurta and donning a quaint look on her face as she stares into the blue oblivion of sky merged with water. Janhvi also included a panoramic video in the album, where the shot begins from her close up but goes into the wide serenity of Udaipur lake surrounded by lush green hills. Seemingly nostalgic Janhvi captioned the post by writing, ‘still feels like yesterday’ and a floating heart emoji.

Take a look at her post:

Janhvi’s first film Dhadak which is the remake of blockbuster Marathi film Sairat was also set majorly in Udaipur. Recently her first horror-comedy from the makers of Stree called Roohi came out in the theaters and had an underwhelming response at the box office. Backed by the star power of Rajkumar Rao and the intense fan following of Varun Sharma, Roohi failed to impress the audience as well as the critics. From her two upcoming films, Janhvi has completed the principal production on Good Luck Jerry while the shooting of Dostana 2 still remains to be completed.

Credits :Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

