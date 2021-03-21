Janhvi Kapoor shares favourite travel memory with mum Sridevi; Reveals love for Schitt's Creek in AMA session

During ‘Ask me away’ session on Instagram, Janhvi Kapoor has revealed about her diet routine, favourite co-star, web-shows and more. She has also shared a throwback picture of her parents, Sridevi and Boney Kapoor.

Janhvi Kapoor is undoubtedly an avid social media user. She keeps posting several interesting pictures and videos of her to keep her fans entertained. The young actress also likes to interact with her fans. Now, after wrapping up the shooting schedule of Good Luck Jerry, Janhvi has indulged in an ‘Ask me away’ session on Instagram on Sunday. She has been answering several questions of her fans. When a fan asked her about her diet routine, the actress wrote “four scoops of ice cream a day.”

Another fan asked her about her favourite series or show, Janhvi revealed that she is fond of watching popular sitcom Schitt's Creek in AMA session. Later, when asked about her fond memory of travelling, she has posted a throwback picture of her later mother, actor and father Boney Kapoor and wrote, “Road tripping around the south of France a couple of years back.” Well, the picture is indeed precious. During the ‘Ask me away’ session, Janhvi has also revealed that Pankaj Tripathi, who has worked with the actress in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, is her favourite co-star.

Check out Janhvi Kapoor’s latest posts here:

Earlier, Janhvi has shared an emotional note after completing the shooting schedule of Siddharth Sengupta’s Good Luck Jerry. She has shared a few BTS pictures with the crew and wrote, "So many things have happened, changed, evolved, been learnt and unlearnt during the course of and because of this shoot. But through all of it, I used to be so excited to come to set and see all these faces and trouble them and laugh with them and work tirelessly and unitedly to create something that was exciting all of us. I'll miss all of you - is a massive understatement. And thank you for everything."

Apart from Good Luck Jerry, Janhvi has Dostana 2 alongside Kartik Aaryan in the pipeline. The film is a sequel to the hit 2008 film Dostana, which starred , Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham in lead roles.

