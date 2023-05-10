Janhvi Kapoor shares FIRST LOOK of upcoming movie Ulajh; Meet the star cast

Janhvi Kapoor has a lot of exciting films in her kitty. Her fans love to see her on the silver screen and are more than elated when she announces a new film. Well, today seems to be a good day for all her fans as she took to her Instagram handle to announce her new project titled Ulajh. Today, Junglee Pictures, known for its widely acclaimed and loved spy thriller Raazi, has announced the casting of their upcoming film titled Ulajh, a stylized international thriller, set in the prestigious and intriguing world of Indian Foreign Services (IFS). To be by directed by National award-winner Sudhanshu Saria, the makers have given us a glimpse into the high-stakes world of International Diplomacy and unveiled a talented ensemble cast headlined by Janhvi Kapoor, Gulshan Devaiah, Roshan Mathew, Rajesh Tailang, Meiyang Chang, Sachin Khedekar, Rajendra Gupta and Jitendra Joshi. The patriotic thriller is to go on floors by the end of this month.

In the first look of the film, we can see Janhvi Kapoor standing in the middle while Gulshan Devaiah, Roshan Mathew, Rajesh Tailang, Meiyang Chang, Sachin Khedekar, Rajendra Gupta and Jitendra Joshi stand on both her sides. The actress looks stunning in a saree. Ulajh follows the journey of a young IFS officer, belonging to a prominent family of patriots, who gets embroiled in a dangerous personal conspiracy while far from her home turf, at a career-defining post. Written by Parveez Shaikh and Sudhanshu Saria, with dialogues by Atika Chohan, this new-age thriller promises to be unlike anything else audiences have seen in this genre.

Talking about her excitement to be a part of Ulajh, Janhvi Kapoor said, “When I was approached with the script of 'Ulajh', it instantly attracted me because as an actor, I am constantly looking for scripts that make me break out of my comfort zone and portraying a character based in the celebrated world of the Indian Foreign Services was just that. Just as the name of the film suggests, my character and the story, has so many layers, emotions, and parameters, which is challenging and exciting at the same time. I am thrilled for the audience to see me in this new role envisioned by Sudhanshu, who has such a fresh approach towards dealing with this genre. I am also looking forward to work with such talented co-actors and a development studio like Junglee Pictures for the first time.”

