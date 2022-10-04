Janhvi Kapoor shares GLIMPSE from Mr and Mrs Mahi shoot; Says ‘My heart is full’

Janhvi Kapoor—a Bollywood actress and fashion influencer by profession is working day and night to make a mark in the Bollywood industry. She is currently busy with her prep for her upcoming film Mr and Mrs Mahi starring herself alongside actor Rajkummar Rao. Amidst her busy schedule, she continues to treat her social media fans with her daily happenings in life. Do read up about her latest update in life here.

Recently, the elder child of Sridevi and Boney Kapoor showed her dancing skills on her Instagram handle. She was learning how to dance to the tune of “Dil Cheez Kya Hai”, which featured well-known star, Rekha. Notably, Janhvi is a trained classical dancer and loves to share about her skills on a regular basis.