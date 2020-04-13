Janhvi Kapoor shares a glimpse of her self quarantine mood and it will make you relate with her; See PHOTO

On Monday, Janhvi Kapoor shared a selfie on Instagram and expressed her current Coronavirus lockdown mood. Check it out.

Amidst the Coronavirus lockdown, Bollywood stars too are cooped up at home and spending time with family. Among them, Janhvi Kapoor has been making the most of her self quarantine time with sister and dad Boney Kapoor. From chilling at home with her sister to painting, Janhvi has indulged in different things to pass her time amidst the COVID 19 lockdown. However, it seems that Monday began on an offbeat mode for Dostana 2 star as she shared a selfie to express her mood.

Taking to her Instagram story, Janhvi shared a selfie in which she can be seen sitting with a straight face and is staring at the camera. The gorgeous star seemed to be clad in a tangerine outfit while passing her time at home. But her mood seemed to be just like all of us amidst the lockdown as one cannot step out of the house. The Dostana 2 star has been sharing photos on social media amidst the lockdown to keep her fans updated and today, she did the same to share her mood.

Also Read|Janhvi Kapoor wins the internet as she performs to Aishwarya Rai's song Salaam amidst lockdown; Watch Video

A day back, Janhvi shared a throwback video in which she is seen dancing with her trainer to ’s song from Umrao Jaan. The video set the internet on fire as fans loved her ‘adaa and nazakat’ in the same. On the work front, Janhvi will be seen next in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. The film also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Angad Bedi. It is based on the life of the IAF female pilot who flew into the combat zone during the India-Pakistan war of 1999. It was supposed to release on April 24, 2020. However, since the Coronavirus lockdown has extended till April 30, the release date might be changed.

Check out Janhvi Kapoor’s latest photo:

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More