Janhvi Kapoor shares a heartfelt video as she talks about mother Sridevi and family, lockdown & more; VIDEO

Janhvi Kapoor shared an adorable video on social media where she has summed up so many things in just a quick compilation, but what she says is what makes all the difference. Check out the video here.

The lockdown has come across as a learning lesson to so many of us, while some of us have it the harder way than the others, some are just trying to take it one day at a time. Everyone has been making an attempt to stay positive during this time so that the days don't get to us because we all know that this is going to be around for a long time now, or at least a while until we can freely go out of our homes. And well, it looks like Dhadak star Janhvi Kapoor has gotten the time to indulge in some introspection as she shared an adorable video with some photos of family, her good times, and of course, being at home amid lockdown.

The video starts with photos of her with her family members, including and Anshula Kapoor apart from , Boney Kapoor, and . She has some of the most thoughtful things to say throughout the video, most of which seem to be as heartfelt as it can get. She says, 'I have a little bit of my mom in me and my dad in me and my sister in me. It’s like I am different things at different points of the day. My friends think I am like a chameleon. I guess I travel a lot so am not with my family as much as I want to be. My dad is alone a lot, I should make more time for him. But it’s so low now because of the lockdown.'

Talking about how the lockdown has actually brought about some changes for good and how she has evolved as a person, she says, 'I think just looking at your life from a third person’s perspective, somehow I feel like I have gotten more confident after spending all of this time with myself during the lockdown. Maybe I know myself a little better now. I think finding things to look forward to every day is the way to not let you go crazy. As a person I think I got to learn something new every day.'

Not going the typical way by asking everyone to stay positive, she does simply ask people who have the luxury to be at home and not worry too much, lucky and how one must surround themselves with positivity, and eventually, that is who they will become. She says, 'If I tell everyone to stay positive, I am going to sound like those phonies. If you have the luxury to be at home, be with your family, and not worry about surviving then consider yourself lucky. I think too many people are trying to be too many things but they are not in this world. I don’t think there is anyone else like me. I am getting closer to a stage where I am accepting who I am, it allows me to be more relaxed in my own skin. Surround yourself with positivity and you will become it. I hope we all start to value ourselves and each other a little more. If we can experience it and be better people somehow and become more considerate human beings after it. If you can’t go outside, then go inside.'

Check out a glimpse of the video here:

ALSO READ: WATCH: When little Janhvi Kapoor presented the Best Actor Award for Devdas to Shah Rukh Khan

This is not the first time she has taken to some self introspection as earlier too, she had written a rather emotional note on how has this lockdown been for her and how there are so many things that have left her thinking. The note was all things sweet and summed up so many feelings that many people who have the luxury to stay at home, be around their family, do tend to feel.

On the work front, Janhvi's film was due for an April release, however, the lockdown has caused its delay and things aren't very clear right now. None the less, Janhvi does have an interesting line up of films including Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Roohi Afzana, Dostana 2, and Takht. When quizzed about what does she have to say about the fate of these films given the lockdown, Janvhi went on to say how that is not something we must worry about as the country is dealing with bigger problems right now.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×