Janhvi Kapoor shares her 'almost winning moment' from game night with Khushi and father Boney Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor shared a fun photo from family game night and many might feel it to be relatable. Check out the photo here.

The Coronavirus lockdown has indeed come across as a blessing for all those who have taken this time to enjoy with their family and get to make things better. None the less, social media has also helped in providing the much needed boost with getting creative at so many levels. And while the old epics Mahabharat and Ramayan have in fact brought back memories from the past where everyone watched it together, other things are also happening once again, as can be seen in this photo shared by Janhvi Kapoor.

Janhvi went on to share a photo on her social media where she, along with sister and father Boney Kapoor is having a fun game night. While they play, she also went on to mention how it is the rare moment of her almost win being captured, probably because she doesn't win too often? Well, we all know how it goes with all these games, isn't it? There is no assuming you have won the game until you actually win it.

Check out Janhvi Kapoor's story here:

Meanwhile, Janhvi has also been indulging in painting and dancing at home and she shared some photos and videos of the same. The actress had an interesting line up of films ahead, however, as it turns out, we will have to wait to see her return to the screens post Dhadak. She will be seen in films like Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Roohi Afzana, Dostana 2, and Takht.

