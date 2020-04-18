Janhvi Kapoor shares her good hair day woes during quarantine and it is something we can all relate to

Janvhi Kapoor seems to be having a good hair day but as it turns out, it isn't all that of a good thing after all. Check out the boomerang video right here.

The Coronavirus outbreak has put us all in home quarantine and there is very little that we can do about most of the things. However, something that some of us tend to miss is getting ready and getting out of the house, because we don't remember the last time we did it. None the less, everyone has been trying their best to keep up with all that has been going on and well, something that everyone is doing is taking to social media to pass their time and Dhadak star Janhvi Kapoor seems to be doing just that.

Janhvi shared a fun boomerang of hers where she is flaunting her good hair day but well, as it turns out, it isn't as much of a pleasure anymore. Janhvi captioned the boomerang as 'Fact: Good hair days only happen when you have nowhere to go.' We think all of us can agree on what she is saying because what would any of us do with a good hair day right now? We could probably click a selfie at most, but good hair days are meant to be flaunted, isn't it?

Check out Janhvi Kapoor's boomerang right here:

Meanwhile, Janhvi's film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl witnessed a delay because of the ongoing Coronavirus lockdown and apart from that, the actress also has a stunning line up of films ahead. The actress will be seen in movies like Roohi Afzana, Dostana 2, and Takht, among other projects she has lined up ahead.

