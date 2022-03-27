Janhvi Kapoor shares her goofy side on Instagram: A meal, a debut and a return

Janhvi Kapoor may only have a few films under her belt, but she's already made a name for herself in Bollywood's huge and glamorous industry. Despite the fact that she has only a few films under her belt, Janhvi is always in the spotlight and has amassed a sizable fan base who follow her on social media. Today, she posted a series of cute images on her Instagram, giving a beautiful glimpse of her life and honestly, we are absolutely obsessed!

In the pictures that Janhvi shared on her Instagram, she looked super cute and adorable. In the first picture, we could see her wholeheartedly having her food and making a goofy face at the camera. She also shared a picture from her eventful fashion week, in which Nysa Devgan and Manish Malhotra also featured. The stars looked absolutely glamorous. She also shared a video of Shanaya Kapoor walking the ramp, looking absolutely stunning and owning the stage. Aah, thank you Janhvi for such wholesome content! Along with the post, Janhvi wrote, “a meal, a debut and a return.” To this, Shanaya humorously commented with the devil-faced emoji. Even ace designer Manish Malhotra sprinkled the post with hearts.

Check Janhvi's post HERE

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in the 2021 horror-comedy Roohi alongside Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. She now has Mili and Goodluck Jerry in the pipeline. Apart from this, she will also be featuring in Mr & Mrs Mahi, where she will be sharing screen space with Rajkummar for the second time.

