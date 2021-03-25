Janhvi Kapoor shares Khushi Kapoor's goofy moment as they go out admiring the mesmerising LA coastline; PHOTOS

Janhvi Kapoor recently headed to Los Angeles to spend time with sister Khushi Kapoor. Now, the Kapoor siblings are making most of their time together as they went out exploring the beach in LA.

Having finished off her work commitments this week, Janhvi Kapoor jetted off to Los Angeles to spend time with sister who had gone back to the US recently. Reportedly, Khushi is in search of a good course at a university in LA for acting and her sister Janhvi has gone to help her in picking it. However, while doing their work, the Kapoor siblings are also having fun exploring LA and this morning, Janhvi gave us a glimpse of her fun with Khushi.

Taking to her Instagram story, Janhvi shared a couple of beautiful views of the LA coastline as she and Khushi went out exploring the seaside. However, soon Khushi's cute shenanigans distracted her apparently and she captured the goofiness in the frame. In a photo, we can see Khushi sitting on a white cloth placed on a dusty slope of a hill. Khushi is seen clad in a pair of white pajamas with a grey sweater.

With it, her hair was partially left open and she is also seen sporting a pink and white mask. As she held her hand out to Janhvi to pose, the photo was captured and it gives us a peek into their fun LA times.

Meanwhile, Janhvi finished her Good Luck Jerry shoot before heading to LA to spend time with Khushi. The film is a remake of a South film starring Nayanthara in the lead. Besides this, Janhvi also has Dostana 2 with Kartik Aaryan and Lakshya. Reportedly, Janhvi's sister Khushi Kapoor is also prepping for her debut in Bollywood. For the same, her sister has gone to LA to help her pick a course in acting.

