Janhvi Kapoor shares love filled pic on dad Boney Kapoor’s birthday; Calls him ‘best man in the world’

Janhvi Kapoor has been a doting daughter to Boney Kapoor and the actress never misses a chance to prove it. From hanging out with her daddy dearest to going out for vacation, the Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl actress loves to spend time with Boney. In fact, Janhvi, who is quite active on social media, often shares love filled posts for Boney. And keeping up with this trajectory, Janhvi shared yet another beautiful picture with Boney as he turned 66 today.

Taking to her Instagram account, Janhvi shared a beautiful picture wherein she was enjoying her time with Boney, Khushi Kapoor and Sanjay Kapur. In the pic, Boney, being the doting father that he is, was seen kissing the Dhadak actress on her cheek. In the caption, Janhvi showered love on Boney and called him the best father in the world. She wrote, “Happy birthday father!! To The best man in the world. I love you”. This isn’t all. She shared another pic wherein Janvhi had a frowning expression on her face as Khushi planted a kiss on Boney’s cheeks. The Roohi actress had captioned it as, “Even when you give her more attention”.

Take a look at Janhvi Kapoor’s posts:

Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor has shared a throwback pic of himself with Anshula Kapoor and daddy Boney on the filmmaker’s birthday. He wrote, “Being selfless isn’t something one can be taught it’s an in built machinery that exists among very few people, I happen to be the son of one of those people... I’ve seen & heard stories of dad going out of his way to help find solutions for others and forgetting to help himself & fulfilling his needs before all that... it’s not easy being selfless & surviving... Happy Birthday to a man who has not only survived but lived like a King thru it all.... love you Dad”.