Janhvi Kapoor shares a note for Varun Dhawan & Nitesh Tiwari as she wraps up Bawaal; Says ‘back to reality’

Janhvi Kapoor is on a roll these days. The actress has been working on back-to-back projects. The actress who is all geared up for her next OTT release GoodLuck Jerry is currently in Poland shooting for Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal with Varun Dhawan. The stars had been making sure to share all the updates from the sets and keep their fans entertained. Well, after a long international schedule, it looks like the team has finally wrapped up the film and is all set to return to India. Taking to her Instagram handle, Janhvi shared a couple of BTS pictures from the sets and wrote a long note to describe her beautiful journey of filming Bawaal.

Janhvi Kapoor in her note wrote, “From stalking Nitesh sir and Sajid sir to make sure i get this film, to praying obsessively that it happens, to pinching myself everyday that I’m actually shooting for it, to having finally wrapped it. I still can’t believe that I’ve been lucky enough to be a part of this wholesome, heartfelt world that Nitesh sir has created. I’ve learnt so much from you sir, so much about films and making movies with love but more about the value in being a person that leads their life with such dignity and honest values.”

Further talking about her co-star Varun Dhawan, Janhvi wrote, “And Varun, I can say thank you for always looking out for me and all those generic things that hold true but what I really want to say is that although we disagree and annoy each other more often than not, Nisha will always be on Ajjus team and always root for u and also find restaurants that have salmon tartare or grilled chicken for u. I can write an essay on everyone in our team who’s made this film so special for me but I think there’s a word limit… but basically I’ll miss you all and thank you for making the last three months feel like magic and now.. back to reality!”

Meanwhile, talking about Janhvi Kapoor’s work front, she will now be seen in GoodLuck Jerry. The film will be released on July 29, on Disney+Hotstar. Besides this, she also has Mili and Mr & Mrs Mahi.

ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor reveals Boney Kapoor’s interesting condition for her prospective groom