Janhvi Kapoor shares perfect family PIC with father Boney Kapoor & sister Khushi Kapoor

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Updated on Nov 12, 2021 05:39 PM IST  |  9.3K
   
News,boney kapoor,Khushi Kapoor,janhvi kapoor
Actress Janhvi Kapoor has been treating fans with her Dubai pictures. She has taken a trip with her father Boney Kapoor and sister Khushi Kapoor to spend some quality time. The family is having a great time together as it is visible from the pictures. The Roohi actress is not leaving any chance in updating fans about the vacation. Right from lungi dance to desert safari, the girls are setting the internet on fire from their fun activities. And we are loving it.

Keeping up with trajectory, Janhvi shared a picture with her father and sister on Instagram stories. In the photo, she is seen kissing her father and posing with Khushi Kapoor and a friend. It is a collage and the actress is wearing a black colour blazer and Khushi has donned lavender coloured dress. Janhvi has not captioned the picture. Yesterday, the actress shared a picture in a bikini. She wore a black and red colour bikini and looked scintillating in the photos. The Roohi star was posing on the beach

Earlier, the actress was on a vacation with Sara Ali Khan. Both had gone to Kedarnath. Their pictures were trending on social media.

Take a look at the picture here:

janhvi-kapoor-boney

On the work front, Janhvi will be next seen in Good Luck Jerry. She has completed the shooting. The actress was last seen in Roohi. The film was released on the digital platform. She is gearing up to star in Colin D’Cunha directed quasi-sequel to the 2008 film Dostana.

Credits: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

