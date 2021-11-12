Janhvi Kapoor shares perfect family PIC with father Boney Kapoor & sister Khushi Kapoor
Keeping up with trajectory, Janhvi shared a picture with her father and sister on Instagram stories. In the photo, she is seen kissing her father and posing with Khushi Kapoor and a friend. It is a collage and the actress is wearing a black colour blazer and Khushi has donned lavender coloured dress. Janhvi has not captioned the picture. Yesterday, the actress shared a picture in a bikini. She wore a black and red colour bikini and looked scintillating in the photos. The Roohi star was posing on the beach.
Earlier, the actress was on a vacation with Sara Ali Khan. Both had gone to Kedarnath. Their pictures were trending on social media.
Take a look at the picture here:
On the work front, Janhvi will be next seen in Good Luck Jerry. She has completed the shooting. The actress was last seen in Roohi. The film was released on the digital platform. She is gearing up to star in Colin D’Cunha directed quasi-sequel to the 2008 film Dostana.
