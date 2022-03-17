Janhvi Kapoor shares photos of her '40 hours in Rajasthan' and it's every traveller's dream

Janhvi Kapoor might be just three movies old in the industry but she has certainly carved a niche for herself. The actress has not just proved her mettle, she has also emerged as a social media queen. In fact, Janhvi aces the art of keeping her fans intrigued with her posts on social media and each of her pic is a treat for the audience. Amid this, Janhvi is once again grabbing the eyeballs as shared yet another post wherein she gave a glimpse of her recent trip to Rajasthan.

Taking to her Instagram post, Janhvi shared a series of pics summarising her 40 hours in Rajasthan which happens to be every traveller’s dream. The pic gave a glimpse of Janhvi enjoying the food and culture of Rajasthan along with shooting in the royal city. It was indeed a hectic day for the Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl actress who along with her team looked exhausted in the last pic. Janhvi captioned the post as, “40 hrs in Rajasthan”.

Take a look at Janhvi Kapoor’s post summarising her 40 hours in Rajasthan city:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Janhvi has wrapped the shooting of Good Luck Jerry. She thanked her team and wrote, “I can’t believe it’s a film wrap. So many things have happened, changed, evolved, been learnt and unlearnt during the course of and because of this shoot”. Besides, she will also be in Boney Kapoor’s upcoming production Mili along with Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa in key roles. The movie is said to be the remake of the Malayalam film Helen.

Also Read: PHOTOS: Janhvi Kapoor opts for a breezy all white airport look as she gets snapped leaving the city