Janhvi Kapoor shares PICS from her Tamil Nadu travel diaries as she goes zip-lining, tea leaves-picking

Janhvi Kapoor is currently holidaying in Tamil Nadu with her friend Orhan Awatramani. It is most likely that she has joined her sister Khushi Kapoor there while she shoots for her debut project in Bollywood which is Zoya Akhtar’s adaptation of The Archie comics. Although Janhvi is only a few films old in Bollywood, she has made space for herself in the big world of showbiz. Apart from entertaining fans with her performances, she also keeps them engaged with her posts on social media. Speaking of which, a few hours back, Janhvi once again treated her followers to glimpses of her vacation.

A few hours back, Janhvi took to her Instagram space and shared a couple of pictures. In the photograph, she can be seen standing amidst lush green tea-gardens. The actress donned a white ribbed crop top which she styled with a pair of brown trousers. Her hair was left open, and she kept her makeup minimal and subtle. In the next picture, she captured the beautiful landscape of Ooty.

Janhvi also took to her Instagram stories and shared videos and a picture posted by Orhan on his Instagram stories. In the videos, Janhvi can be seen zip-lining with Orhan. In another photograph, she is seen clicking a picture with her phone. Orhan had captioned the picture, “Tea leaf picking kind of day.”

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in the 2021 horror-comedy Roohi alongside Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. She now has Mili and Goodluck Jerry in the pipeline. Apart from this, she will also be featuring in Mr & Mrs Mahi, where she will be sharing screen space with Rajkummar for the second time. She recently announced her digital debut in the Nitesh Tiwari directorial Bawaal where she will be seen opposite Varun Dhawan.

