Janhvi Kapoor shares picture perfect family portrait with Boney Kapoor on Khushi Kapoor’s birthday; PIC

Diwali is all about dressing up in traditional outfits and being with family. Many Bollywood celebrities took to their social media handles to post pictures of them dressed up in their traditional best posing happily with their families. Well, Janhvi Kapoor too took to her Instagram handle to post a picture of her along with her sister Khushi Kapoor and father Boney Kapoor looking perfect. Also, today is Khushi’s birthday so this adorable picture becomes even more special.

Janhvi Kapoor posted two pictures. In the first picture, we can see Boney Kapoor standing in the centre with Janhvi on one side and Khushi on the other side. All three of them were dressed in traditional outfits. Boney could be seen kissing Janhvi’s forehead and the actress rested her head on his shoulder whereas Khushi happily looked towards the camera. The next picture is quite a candid one as the father daughters trio were caught laughing over something. Sharing this picture Janhvi posted a heart emoji for the caption.

Take a look:

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in Roohi with Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. She will now be seen in Good Luck Jerry. The film is helmed by Siddharth Sen and produced by Aanand L Rai. She will also be seen in Milli and the actress is currently shooting for it.

Reportedly, Janhvi starrer Milli is Helen's Hindi remake. Helen is a Malayalam film directed by Mathukutty Xavier and produced by Vineeth Sreenivasan under the banners Habit of Life and Big Bang Entertainments. The Malayalam film starred Anna Ben in the title role.

