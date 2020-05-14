Janhvi Kapoor shares stunning photos of her various moods and we can't seem to get enough of it

Dhadak actor Janhvi Kapoor has shared some new photos on her social media and they are every bit stunning. Check them out right here.

Janhvi Kapoor is quite the diva and there is absolutely no denying that because her social media bears testimony to it. Time and again, Janhvi has managed to win our hearts with her ever so stylish outfits and everything else that she carries off. Janhvi has always been someone to be super active on social media and she keeps sharing videos, photos, and other updates with her fans from time to time. And well, her recent photos sure have our attention.

Janhvi has been spending this time in quarantine doing so many things, including painting, spending quality time with her family, and of course, loads of introspection as well. In fact, just yesterday, she shared this rather nostalgic video including mother , father Boney Kapoor, and of course, her siblings , , and Anshula Kapoor as well. She also shared some fun moments from her birthday celebrations, some throwback photos from childhood, event photos, and many more.

While the video was definitely a lot of things, there also happened to be her voice over that we are sure might have resonated with so many people for so many reasons. The actress spoke about valuing herself more, learning so many things, being positive, and a lot of other things. She started off by saying, 'I have a little bit of my mom in me and my dad in me and my sister in me. It’s like I am different things at different points of the day. My friends think I am like a chameleon. I guess I travel a lot so am not with my family as much as I want to be. My dad is alone a lot, I should make more time for him. But it’s so low now because of the lockdown.'

While there were many other things she spoke, things that are likely to make us all wonder about so many things, she concluded by saying, 'I think just looking at your life from a third person’s perspective, somehow I feel like I have gotten more confident after spending all of this time with myself during the lockdown. Maybe I know myself a little better now. I think finding things to look forward to every day is the way to not let you go crazy. As a person I think I got to learn something new every day.'

And well, today, she is back with new photos, but these look like they are a mood altogether. Right from the change of expressions to the image composition, and of course, the lighting as well, the pictures look stunning and they have our attention. The Dhadak actress looks simple and pretty in these clicks, and yet, there is so much more to those photos like she is thinking something and is lost in her thoughts.

Check out Janhvi Kapoor's photos here:

Meanwhile, Janhvi has been super active on social media and her photos and videos with sister Khushi Kapoor often have us laughing out loud. Time and again, she keeps posting some photos or food videos, or simply things they do all day and well, they aren't ever enough, are they? The last we remember, she gave us a glimpse of how they have a fun time together while the videos included the duo having a good time with each other.

On the work front, Janhvi's film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl was due for a release in April, however, as it turns out, the movie was delayed due to the lockdown and now, there remains zero clarity on what we think will happen going forward. She has multiple releases coming ahead, including Roohi Afzana, Takht, and Dostana 2. The actress had wrapped up the shoot of the comedy horror Roohi Afzana, however, Dostana 2 was still in the process of being show, but everything is unclear right now. When quizzed about the movies and how there is no clarity, she went on to say how the country has bigger worries to think about right now and this is not something that we must think about.

