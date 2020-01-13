Janhvi Kapoor shares a throwback photo of Boney and Anil Kapoor from Hum Paanch and is all hearts for it

Recently, Janhvi shared a rare throwback picture of her father Boney Kapoor with her uncle Anil Kapoor. The picture is from the sets of the 1980 film Hum Paanch.

Janhvi Kapoor made her debut in Bollywood in the year 2018 in Shashank Khaitan's Dhadak opposite Ishaan Khatter. The actress had garnered fame before her debut in Bollywood. She was often spotted with her mother and actress and father-filmmaker Boney Kapoor. Janhvi follows a massive fan following on social media. The actress never fails to impress her fans with amazing photos and videos of her. From sharing her vacay pics with friends and family to her stunning promotional looks, Janhvi has always entertained her fans.

Recently, Janhvi shared a rare throwback picture of her father Boney Kapoor with her uncle Anil Kapoor. The picture is from the sets of the 1980 film Hum Paanch. Anil Kapoor had done a cameo in the film which was produced by Boney Kapoor. In the throwback pic shared, we can see Anil Kapoor is donning a hat on his head and Boney Kapoor is sitting on a chair. The movie was Boney Kapoor's maiden venture as a producer. Janhvi captioned the pic with a heart emoji.

Check out the throwback picture shared by Janhvi Kapoor here:

On the work front, Janhvi has four films lined up in the near future. 2020 seems to be quite eventful for the actress as she will be seen in 's Dostana 2 with Kartik Aaryan and Lakshya and in his multistarrer magnum opus Takht with , Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal and Anil Kapoor. Janhvi will also be seen starring opposite Rajkummar Rao in Roohi Afza and in the titular role in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl with Pankaj Tripathi and Angad Bedi.

