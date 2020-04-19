Janhvi Kapoor shares a throwback picture of herself and it is all things pretty

Janhvi Kapoor blesses our Instagram feed with a beautiful throwback picture of herself in a lush purple top.

Janhvi Kapoor has been treating her fans with her amazing photographs and videos amidst the lockdown. Like others, Janhvi is also keeping herself busy getting back to old hobbies, trying her hand at cooking, listening to songs and watching movies. The young starlet is getting used to her life in quarantine but she is surely missing the good old days like all of us are! Recently, Janhvi shared a throwback picture of herself and is it all things pretty.

It is quite evident that our Dhadak girl misses all the glamour and fun at the sets and her recent picture where Janhvi is all decked up in a pretty purple outfit is proof! Just a while ago, Janhvi took to her Instagram handle and blessed our feed with a super pretty picture of herself wearing a lush purple top and minimal makeup, giving out the girl next door kinda vibes! One of the pictures shows Janhvi looking straight into the camera and the other one shows her in her usual element, laughing her heart out!

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi Kapoor has an array of interesting projects up her sleeve. She is all set to be seen playing the titular role in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. Janhvi will also be seen in 's magnum opus Takht, Dostana 2 opposite Kartik Aaryan, Roohi Afzana with Rajkummar Rao and Mr. Lele opposite . However, like other actors, Janhvi too is waiting for the lockdown to end and the production houses to reopen which have currently put their shutters down due to the Coronavirus spur.

