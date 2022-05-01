Janhvi Kapoor shares an unseen childhood PIC with sister Khushi Kapoor as she misses her dearly

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor are among the most popular star siblings on the block. Legendary actress Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s daughters Janhvi and Khushi are extremely close to each other. The sisters are quite active on their social media spaces and often make it a point to treat fans with glimpses of their personal and professional lives. Doing so, they also share sweet, candid pictures with each other, while netizens swoon over them. Keeping up with this trajectory, a few hours back, Janhvi shared yet another unseen throwback photo of her with Khushi and you should not miss it.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Janhvi Kapoor shared a childhood picture featuring her with little sister Khushi. In the adorable snapshot, little Janhvi can be seen kissing baby Khushi’s cheeks. Sharing this photo, Janhvi wrote in the caption, “Miss giving U squeezies and huggies”. She also added a gif with a crying girl, with the words, “I Miss You”. Furthermore, she tagged Khushi on her story as well.

Take a look at Janhvi Kapoor’s story with Khushi Kapoor:

Khushi Kapoor is currently filming for her big Bollywood debut The Archies. She will be sharing screen space with Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda in the Zoya Akhtar directorial.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in the 2021 horror-comedy Roohi alongside Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. She now has Mili and Goodluck Jerry in the pipeline. Apart from this, she will also be featuring in Mr & Mrs Mahi, where she will be sharing screen space with Rajkummar for the second time. She recently announced her digital debut in the Nitesh Tiwari directorial Bawaal where she will be seen opposite Varun Dhawan.

