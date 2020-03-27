Janhvi Kapoor shares UNSEEN photos with Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl director Sharan Sharma on his birthday

Janhvi Kapoor took to Instagram to pen a sweet birthday wish for Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl director Sharan Sharma. Along with it, Janhvi shared some photos that will come as a treat for her fans. Check it out.

Actor Janhvi Kapoor’s last film was Ghost Stories in which her performance was loved. Now, she will be seen in a biopic based on the life of Indian Air Force pilot, Gunjan Saxena aka The Kargil Girl. In the film, Janhvi, will be seen playing the role of a female pilot in the Indian Air Force who flies into the combat zone amidst the Kargil War of 1999. Directed by debutante filmmaker Sharan Sharma, the film has been shot already and is all set to release in April 2020. While working on the film, Janhvi developed a great bond with Sharan.

Today, on her director’s birthday, Janhvi took to social media to pen a heartfelt wish for him and also share some unseen photos with her fans. In one of the photos, Janhvi can be seen sitting in Air Force uniform in a chopper with Sharan next to her. The photo was from the shoot of the film and for the same, Janhvi also trained to be a chopper pilot. In another photo, Janhvi, her bff Tanisha Santoshi and Sharan Sharma can be seen sitting on a rickshaw.

On the same, Janhvi penned a heartfelt note for Sharan and wrote, “Director. Writer. Actor. Friend. Most Wrong. Most Funny. Founding member of group “no entry mein entry” A man who wears a cap of many feathers.” Often, Janhvi is seen spending time with Sharan when she steps out in the city and while shooting the film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, the director and actor formed a great bond of friendship. The film will also star Angad Bedi and Pankaj Tripathi as Janhvi’s brother and father. Angad too penned a sweet wish for director Sharan Sharma on his birthday. Produced by , the film will release on April 24, 2020.

