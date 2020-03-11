Janhvi Kapoor shells out major motivation while sweating it out in the gym; Watch video

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Dhadak actress Janhvi Kapoor donning a green coloured tee and black tights is sweating out hard at the gym.

Janhvi Kapoor made her debut in the year 2018 in Shashank Khaitan's Dhadak opposite Ishaan Khatter. The actress gained love and fans with her very first film. Though Janhvi was missing from the big screen in 2019, the girl made sure to win the hearts of the audiences with her stunning looks. From her gym looks to her Indian looks, the Dhadak actress swayed her fans with her stunning appearances and her cute smile. Janhvi is often spotted outside the gym. The actress never misses out on her workout.

Be it a Saturday or Sunday, Janhvi believes in working out everyday and shells out major motivation to her fans. Recently, we came across Janhvi's workout video which was posted by one of her fans. The actress is donning a green coloured tee and black tights. Janhvi is sweating out in the gym by placing the weight rod near her abdomen and lifting it up for a flat tummy. We can hear her trainer guiding Janhvi during the workout and telling her to breathe while sweating it out so hard. Janhvi's video will for sure make you hit to the gym right away!

On the work front, Janhvi is currently gearing up for multiple films, including the likes of Roohi Afzana with Rajkummar Rao, Dostana 2 with Kartik Aaryan and Lakshya, Gunjan Saxena biopic with Pankaj Tripathi and Angad Bedi, Takht with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, and Anil Kapoor and Mr. Lele with . Recently, a video of Janhvi dancing to Dhadak’s song- Zingaat at an event in Nashik has been winning hearts on the internet.

Check out Janhvi Kapoor's video here:

