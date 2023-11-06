Janhvi Kapoor-Shikhar Pahariya are all smiles; Vijay Varma-Tamannaah Bhatia hold hands after Diwali 2023 bash

The Diwali season is in full swing, and Bollywood is diving headfirst into the festivities. Last night, a star-studded Diwali bash hosted by Manish Malhotra brought together the crème de la crème of the film industry for a night of revelry. It was also a celebration for the couples, with Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia, spotted leaving the bash hand in hand. Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor was all smiles as she hopped into a car with rumored boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya.

Janhvi Kapoor stuns in gold as she exits with rumored beau Shikhar Pahariya

On the night of Sunday, November 5, a Diwali bash unfolded at the residence of renowned fashion designer Manish Malhotra in Mumbai. Actress Janhvi Kapoor graced the event and was captured leaving in a gold lehenga. Complementing her ensemble with golden earrings and a matching clutch, Janhvi radiated elegance. Even after tying her hair into a casual bun post-party, she retained her stunning appearance.

Janhvi greeted the paparazzi with a broad smile and entered a car where her rumored boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya, awaited, clad in a dashing blue kurta pajama. The two exchanged smiles and words, adding a touch of warmth to the festive night.

Take a look!

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia share adorable moments post-Diwali bash

Decked out for the festive occasion, Vijay Varma donned a sheer white kurta pajama, while Tamannaah Bhatia exuded grace in a sequined pastel-shaded saree. The charming couple, clearly enamored with each other, was captured leaving Manish Malhotra's house hand in hand. Vijay, the epitome of a doting boyfriend, escorted Tamannaah to a waiting car, ensuring her comfort with attentive gestures. He not only held her hand but also made sure her outfit didn't get caught in the car door, showcasing the duo's affectionate bond.

Check it out!

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Rekha, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Sonam Kapoor, and many others graced the event, showcasing their impeccable ethnic ensembles. The superstar presence of Salman Khan added an extra dash of glamor to the festive gathering.

