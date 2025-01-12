Janhvi Kapoor-Shikhar Pahariya complement each other in ethnic; see INSIDE PICS ft. Ananya Panday, Khushi Kapoor and more from friend’s wedding
Check out inside pictures as Janhvi Kapoor, Shikhar Pahariya, Khushi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Radhika Merchant, and more attended their close friend’s wedding.
The internet is bound to go into a frenzy when Bollywood celebrities come together for an event. Most recently, Janhvi Kapoor, Shikhar Pahariya, Ananya Panday, Khushi Kapoor, Radhika Merchant, and more graced a friend's wedding festivities. Inside pictures from the celebration have now surfaced, which showcase the stars stunning in their best.
On January 12, Ananya Panday took to her Instagram stories and posted pictures from her friend's wedding. The inside picture showed the actress going casual while all her friends rocked it in ethnic. In the photo, we can also see Janhvi Kapoor posing with her boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya. They were joined by Radhika Merchant and more. "Here for Nikki and Kochi," followed by a red heart emoji she wrote alongside.
Prior to this, the Chand Mera Dil actress had shared an endearing picture of the newlywed couple. "Congratulations cuties!! @adhirajkochar @nikitachowhan" followed by multiple red-heart emojis. In addition, Ananya's friend Shauna Gautam also re-shared an Instagram story of their friend that featured Radhika, Khushi Kapoor, and Janhvi posing with their friends.
Notably, Khushi's friend Muskan Chanana also posted a glimpse from the wedding that showed the newlyweds taking over the dance floor.
Take a look
For the special function, Janhvi looked gorgeous in a red saree, while Shikhar complimented her in a white jacket paired with black pants. He was also seen holding a brown shawl while flashing his best smile to the camera. On the other hand, Ananya stood apart in a green oversized hoodie paired with denim and shoes.
On Saturday, Ananya also posted a series of pictures on her social media handle as she sought blessings at the Golden Temple and savored Punjabi delicacies, including Chana Kulcha and Lassi. She was accompanied by her mother, Bhavana Pandey, and sister, Rysa Panday.
Meanwhile, Janhvi and Shikhar took a spiritual trip to Tirupati on New Year, accompanied by Sikhar’s mother.
ALSO READ: Karan Johar has FINALLY found a partner; gushes over how it ‘listens’ and ‘pays’ his bills; find out inside