Janhvi Kapoor, Shikhar Pahariya, Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina and Ananya Panday's PICS which should have been 'deleted' are now leaked by Orry; Don't miss
Orry recently shared goofy pictures featuring Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Shikhar Pahariya, Ananya Panday, Walker Blanco, Sara Ali Khan and more. Check them out.
Social media sensation Orhan Awatramani, aka Orry, is a treasure trove when it comes to behind-the-scenes pictures from star-studded events. Most recently, he posted a hilarious video featuring goofy snaps of Janhvi Kapoor, Shikhar Pahariya, Khushi Kapoor, her rumored beau Vedang Raina, and more.
On December 27, Orry took to his Instagram handle and posted a video from a star-studded party. The short video begins with the social media sensation running alongside Janhvi Kapoor. The text on the post reads, "Photos I should have deleted from last night," followed by, "but I didn’t." It comprised goofy and candid pictures of him, Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Janhvi Kapoor, Shikhar Pahariya, Veer, and Shanaya Kapoor as they made funny faces.
The amusing video continued with more candid pictures of Arjun Kapoor, Sharmin Segal, Ananya Panday, her rumored boyfriend Walker Blanco, and Anant Ambani, among others. In one of the pictures, we can also see the Call Me Bae actress flaunting her "festive as f*ck" t-shirt, followed by fun moments with Sara Ali Khan. Additionally, Punjabi music sensation Yo Yo Honey Singh was also seen adding to the excitement with his electrifying music.

Commenting on the post, everyone featured in the video had quite an interesting reaction. Ananya Panday called it "scary," while Vedang Raina dropped gazing eye emojis. Veer responded with multiple folded-hand emojis, and Shanaya Kapoor added a mix of spiral-eye, joker, and skull emojis. In addition to this, the Heeramandi actress reacted with a laughter emoji, a red heart, and a smiling face emoji.
While Khushi Kapoor went "Oopsie," the Param Sundari actress seemed indifferent to the video as she was busy fangirling over the Brown Rang singer. She wrote, "I LOVE HONEY SIR!!!!!!!"

Meanwhile, internet users couldn’t resist dropping their amusing reactions to the video. One user wrote, "@orry You are awesome, thanks for the crazy pics," while another stated, "You did a great job not deleting the photos. Thanks for sharing this." A third user humorously pointed out, "They're so photogenic that they even look good here."
Notably, Janhvi Kapoor, Shikhar Pahariya, Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, and others are currently in Jamnagar. Several pictures from their Christmas celebration have also recently stirred the internet.
