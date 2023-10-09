Janhvi Kapoor-Shikhar Pahariya SPOTTED at Mumbai airport; rumored couple off on romantic getaway?

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most loved Bollywood celebrities, and while fans love knowing all about her professional life, there's also a lot of curiosity about her personal life. The Mili actress is rumored to be dating Shikhar Pahariya for quite some time, and the two are often spotted together on numerous occasions. Shikhar also frequently drops lovely comments on Janhvi's posts, gushing over her stunning pictures. On Monday morning, Janhvi and Shikhar were spotted by the paparazzi at Mumbai airport, and we wonder if they are headed for a romantic getaway?

Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya spotted at Mumbai Airport

Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya were clicked by the paps as they arrived at the Mumbai airport. They arrived at the same time, however, they did not pose for pictures together in front of the paps. The actress looked stunning in a blush pink co-ord set, She paired a pink crop top with matching pants, layered with a long shrug. She teamed it with a pair of beige sandals, a black and white handbag, and kept her hair open. Janhvi opted for minimal makeup, with pink glossy lips, and we think she absolutely slayed the chic airport look!

Meanwhile, Shikhar Paharriya was seen in a sky blue shirt with a pair of denim jeans, and dark sunglasses. As Janhvi and Shikhar's pictures surfaced on social media, fans wondered whether they are headed for a romantic getaway! Check out their pictures below.

Shikhar Pahariya is the grandson of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Shinde. In August, Shikhar and Janhvi were spotted as they visited the Tirumala temple in Tirupati together. In September, she was also spotted dancing withShikhar Pahariya during Ambani’s Ganpati Visarjan.

Janhvi Kapoor's work front

On the professional front, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in Bawaal opposite Varun Dhawan. She will next be seen in Mr and Mrs Maahi, co-starring Rajkummar Rao and Ulajh, opposite Roshan Mathew and Gulshan Devaiah. She also has Devara alongside jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan.

