Janhvi Kapoor shines bright as she feels the sun in dreamy photos, wishes to ‘float on a cloud’

In the recent past, Janhvi Kapoor has been sending social media abuzz with her stunning photo series in a seemingly desert region. On Friday, she once again took the internet by storm with her latest pictures. Shining bright in the sun, Janhvi looked nothing less than a dream come true as she felt the sun on her gorgeous skin. While sharing the pictures, Janhvi Kapoor also expressed her desire of ‘floating in the cloud’ in her comment section.

In the photos, the Roohi star can be seen dazzling in a flowy printed ensemble featuring quirky sleeves. Accentuated with pom-poms, Janhvi completed her look with statement earrings and a long necklace. Featuring a thigh-high slit, the star striked umpteen poses as the camera captured her. While in one photo, Janhvi looks like the perfect sun-kissed baby, in another she perfectly uses the scenic background to add a dreamy twist to her photo series.

Take a look at the pictures below:

This comes just a day after, Janhvi flaunted her bronzed look with the picturesque background of the same golden desert. The star was seen donning a body-hugging beige dress that perfectly flaunted her beautiful curves. Wavy hair left open, perfectly lined eyeliner, glossy lips and blushed cheeks rounded off her entire look. Previously, she also announced the completion of her movie, Milli via social media.

Talking about her collaboration with dad Boney Kapoor, Janhvi said, “It’s a wrap! #Milli My first film with papa, of whom I’ve only heard stories of all my life as a producer. But after working with you, and it feels so cool to say that!! I finally know what everyone means when they say you give your heart and soul to each film you take up.” Apart from this, Janhvi Kapoor has a slew of interesting projects lined up for her. She is gearing up to star in Colin D’Cunha directed quasi-sequel to the 2008 film Dostana. Janhvi also has Sidharth Sengupta’s black comedy, Good luck Jerry in the pipeline.

ALSO READ| Janhvi Kapoor goes from 'cute' to dramatic like a pro in a gorgeous and colourful look; PHOTOS