Janhvi Kapoor shines bright in yellow traditional suit, plays ‘Rehna Tu’ to capture scenic photo

When it comes to styling and experimenting, Janhvi Kapor is one celebrity who never fails to surprise the fashion police. Be it casuals, formals or ethnic wear, time and again, fans have seen the diva slaying in all. Now on Thursday evening, the Dhadak actor took to social media to share yet another stunning picture of herself. While doing so, she played with yellow hues and taught us how one can aptly style a simple look to make it more attractive.

In the photo, we can see Janhvi enjoying the cool ocean breeze as she sits near a serene water view. To complete the picturesque photo, Janhvi Kapoor opted for a bright yellow traditional suit matched with a cream dupatta. Minimalistic makeup and accessories added elegance to her simple look. Moreover, Janhvi shared the picture alongside the mellow track ‘Rehna Tu’ to enjoy the scenic view.

Take a look at the photo here:

Recently, Janhvi Kapoor, who is known for her elegance and poise, was seen raising the temperature in the stunning hues of blue on her social media platform. She shared a slew of pictures donning a sleeveless body-hugging crop top paired with a long skin-tight skirt. Blue glitzy eye makeup and blushed cheeks rounded off the look of the star. Check it out below:

In terms of work, Janhvi Kapoor last featured in the horror comedy flick, Roohi alongside Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. Currently, she has a slew of interesting projects lined up for her. She is gearing up to star in Colin D’Cunha directed quasi-sequel to the 2008 film Dostana. Apart from this, she also has Sidharth Sengupta’s black comedy, Good luck Jerry in the pipeline.

