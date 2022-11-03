Janhvi Kapoor shouts at Boney Kapoor after he shares her toilet habits on The Kapil Sharma Show
Janhvi Kapoor shares a close bond with her filmmaker-father Boney Kapoor.
Janhvi Kapoor is currently seen promoting her upcoming film Mili. She has been traveling from Mumbai to other cities for the promotion. Now along with her father Boney Kapoor, who also happens to be the producer of her film, she has been promoting the film on reality shows as well. The survival thriller is a Hindi remake of the Malayalam film Helen and is directed by Mathukutty Xavier. The film also stars Sunny Kaushal alongside Manoj Pahwa in key roles. To note, Mili marks Janhvi's first professional collaboration with her father.
Boney Kapoor reveals Janhvi’s bathroom habits:
In the upcoming weekend episode of a chat show The Kapil Sharma Show, Janhvi Kapoor and Boney Kapoor will be seen promoting their film Mili. The clip of the show has been released in which Boney Kapoor is seen revealing the habits of the actress leaving her embarrassed. He said, “Iske kamre mai jab mai subah jaata hoon, toh kapde bikhare hote hai, toothpaste khula hota hai, mujhe jaakr band karni padhti hai” (Whenever I enter her room in the morning, her clothes are lying everywhere. There is no cap on toothpaste. I put the cap on it)." Boney concluded by saying, “Thankfully, flush khud kar leti.” Hearing it, Janhvi screams, ‘Pappa’ while Kapil and Archana laugh.
Mili:
Recently during an interview with The Times of India, Boney Kapoor said that Janhvi has a sense of humour like her mother (Sridevi). He also lauded his daughter and said that she is a hardworking actor. Sharing her shooting experience for Mili, the actress has said that it took a toll on her mental health and she was on severe painkillers. The trailer shows Janhvi fighting for her survival after she gets stuck in a freezer. Will she be able to keep herself alive or not? Find out as the film will be out on November 4.
Janhvi Kapoor’s work front:
She also has Mr. and Mrs. Mahi alongside Rajkummar Rao in her kitty. The shooting of the film has already started. She will also be seen in Bawaal with Varun Dhawan. The film is set to release in theatres on April 7, 2023.
