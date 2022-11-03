Janhvi Kapoor shouts at Boney Kapoor after he shares her toilet habits on The Kapil Sharma Show

Janhvi Kapoor is currently seen promoting her upcoming film Mili. She has been traveling from Mumbai to other cities for the promotion. Now along with her father Boney Kapoor, who also happens to be the producer of her film, she has been promoting the film on reality shows as well. The survival thriller is a Hindi remake of the Malayalam film Helen and is directed by Mathukutty Xavier. The film also stars Sunny Kaushal alongside Manoj Pahwa in key roles. To note, Mili marks Janhvi's first professional collaboration with her father.

Boney Kapoor reveals Janhvi’s bathroom habits:

In the upcoming weekend episode of a chat show The Kapil Sharma Show, Janhvi Kapoor and Boney Kapoor will be seen promoting their film Mili. The clip of the show has been released in which Boney Kapoor is seen revealing the habits of the actress leaving her embarrassed. He said, “Iske kamre mai jab mai subah jaata hoon, toh kapde bikhare hote hai, toothpaste khula hota hai, mujhe jaakr band karni padhti hai” (Whenever I enter her room in the morning, her clothes are lying everywhere. There is no cap on toothpaste. I put the cap on it)." Boney concluded by saying, “Thankfully, flush khud kar leti.” Hearing it, Janhvi screams, ‘Pappa’ while Kapil and Archana laugh.