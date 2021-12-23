Janhvi Kapoor showers love on Arjun Kapoor with THIS surprise; Here’s how her 'bhaiya' reacted

Janhvi Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor are both quite active on social media. They often share their pictures and videos with their fans and followers and keep them updated about the happening in their life. Well, we are all aware that these two siblings share quite an amazing bond with each other and often give siblings goals. Today, yet again Janhvi and Arjun have made it to the headlines because of the love that they showered on each other on Instagram.

Taking to his Instagram stories Arjun Kapoor shared the picture of a menu that was specially curated for the actor. The first story consisted of a note written by Janhvi Kapoor. The note read, “Love you Arjun bhaiya even on days you want to disappear we'll still find you and be there for u always. Love, the sister you like to make fun of the most.” Arjun shared this note with a heart emoji. The next story had the menu specially designed according to Arjun’s diet. Sharing this the Gunday actor wrote, “I think I need you to come and share this with me @janhvikapoor before @drewnealpt kills me for eating it all…” Now isn’t this such a cute gesture?

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor will be next seen in Kuttey. He will be donning a new look for the upcoming drama as the report claims. Written by Aasmaan and Vishal Bhardwaj, 'Kuttey' also stars Naseeruddin Shah, Konkona Sen Sharma, Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, and Radhika Madan. Apart from 'Kuttey', the other films in Arjun's kitty include 'Lady Killer' with Ajay Bahl and the yet-untitled Jagan Shakti directorial co-starring John Abraham.

Talking about Janhvi Kapoor, she will now be seen in Mili and Good Luck Jerry. She is also reuniting with Rajkummar Rao for another film titled Mr and Mrs Mahi.

