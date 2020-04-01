Janhvi Kapoor showers love on Guru Dutt & Madhubala from Mr and Mrs '55 amid COVID 19 lockdown; Check it out

Amid Coronavirus lockdown, Janhvi Kapoor binges on to the classic film Mr and Mrs '55 starring Guru Dutt and Madhubala.

Due to the Coronavirus lockdown, citizens have been urged to stay indoors and obtain social distancing. Janhvi Kapoor is currently at home with her dad Boney Kapoor and sister due to the lockdown. The actress is making the most of her time at home by indulging in some of the other activities. From painting to indulging in sweet treats, the Dhadak actress is having a gala time while being home quarantined. Janhvi has time and again taken her fans down the memory lane by sharing her childhood fun photos.

But recently, the actress reminded us of the amazing and iconic actors Madhubala and Guru Dutt. Sharing a scene of Madhubala and Guru Dutt from the 1955 film Mr and Mrs '55, the actress wrote, "I love them so much help me (with crying emojis)" Looks like the actress is binging on to some old and amazing movies during this lockdown with her family. For the uninitiated, Mr and Mrs '55 is directed by Guru Dutt himself. The romantic comedy also stars Lalita Pawar, Johnny Walker and Jagdeep.

(Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor writes things she has learnt in isolation, says 'Can still smell my mother in her dressing room')

Meanwhile, recently, Janhvi penned a heartfelt note on things she has learned after a week of self-isolation. She shared a long note and captioned it as, "Also learnt that I like to write... p.s. wrote this 3 days ago since we started self-isolating a little before the lockdown and it had already been a week for me by then."

Check out Janhvi Kapoor's post here:

On the work front, Janhvi will be seen next in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl with Angad Bedi and Pankaj Tripathi. In the film, Janhvi will be seen playing an IAF pilot who flies into the combat zone during the Kargil War of 1999 between India and Pakistan. The film is slated to release on April 24, 2020. It is directed by Sharan Sharma. Apart from this, Janhvi also has ’s Takht with , , Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor. The actress will also be seen in Kartik Aaryan and Lakshya starrer Dostana 2.

Credits :Instagram

