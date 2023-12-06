Janhvi Kapoor showers love on li'l sis Khushi Kapoor ahead of The Archies' release: 'You made mumma so proud'

The glitzy glam world of Bollywood is all set to welcome actress Khushi Kapoor who will make her debut with The Archies on December 7. Ahead of the film’s OTT release, its screening was held in Mumbai yesterday, which marked the presence of Khushi, her sister Janhvi Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, and several other B-town celebrities.

Janhvi Kapoor seems to be all pumped with energy as Khushi’s debut film releases tomorrow. She has reshared her picture from last night’s screening and said that their mother Sridevi would be swelling with pride seeing her daughter reach such heights. Have a look inside.

‘I love you’: Janhvi Kapoor to Khushi Kapoor as latter gets set for The Archies’ release

Actress Khushi Kapoor attended the screening of her debut film yesterday with her sister Janhvi Kapoor and father Boney Kapoor. However, what stole the show was her shimmery golden gown, which originally belonged to her mother Sridevi. Following the screening, Janhvi has now showered love on her little sister, who is set to step into Bollywood tomorrow.

Remarkably, Khushi dropped images of herself from last night as she flaunted her mother’s outfit. She captioned the post, “The most special night with the most special pieces of you.” An overwhelmed Janhvi reshared the post on her Instagram stories today, and captioned it, “You made mumma so proud. I love you.”

Notably, The Archies’ screening, which was conducted last night in the heart of Maharashtra, Mumbai, observed various celebrities including Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Arjun Kapoor, Karan Johar, and many more, marking their attendance at the star-studded event.

More about The Archies

The Archies is slated for its arrival on Netflix on December 7. It boasts a promising star cast which includes Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Yuvraj Menda, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, and Dot.

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the film has been boxed with emotions and remarkably, its soundtracks were also relished by several across the country ever since they were released. The Archies’ songs include Raahon Mein, Dhishoom Dhishoom, Va Va Voom, and Sunoh.

