Janhvi Kapoor shows concern for paps as they follow her on busy street & the banter is too cute to miss; WATCH

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Janhvi Kapoor was snapped last night when she stepped out in the city. However, the Dostana 2 star engaged in cute banter with paparazzi who refused to follow her. Check it out.

Among the popular names in the industry, the Starkid who has managed to create a buzz among the fans is none other than Janhvi Kapoor. The diva who marked her debut back in 2018 with Dhadak is already gearing up for a busy 2020. Often, when Janhvi steps out in the city, her every outing is chronicled by the paparazzi who chase her and click her in the frame. Seeing the same photographers each day, Janhvi often indulges in cute conversations with the photographers that became the highlight of our day.

Last night, when Janhvi stepped out in the city, she was followed by paparazzi for photos. However, since the Dostana 2 star decided to walk to her car on a busy street, the paps continued to follow her. While walking, Janhvi expressed concern for them as they were following her on a busy street with oncoming traffic and she didn’t want any of them getting hurt. While walking, she said, ‘Main rukk jaati hu. Mujhe Darr lag raha.’(I’ll stop, I’m scared for you guys)

(Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor dancing to Zingaat amid loud cheering from fans is the best thing on the internet today; WATCH)

However, the paparazzi told her that they’ll be careful and continued to walk. While walking further, Janhvi commented on the paps as she smiled and said, “aap toh expert ho gaye aise peecha karne mein.” (You’ve become an expert in chasing people.) The cute exchange between the paparazzi and Janhvi is just too cute to miss.

Check out Janhvi’s conversation with the paparazzi:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi will be seen next in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl with Angad Bedi and Pankaj Tripathi. Directed by Sharan Sharma, the film will see Janhvi as an IAF pilot who flies into the combat zone during the Kargil War 1999. It will hit the screens on April 24, 2020. Apart from this, Janhvi also has Takht with , Dostana 2 starring Kartik Aaryan and Lakshya and Rooh Afzana with Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Read More