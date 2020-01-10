Janhvi Kapoor shows off her fun mood with team as she boomerangs into shoot mode for Dostana 2; Check it out

Janhvi Kapoor is among the popular stars in Bollywood. Recently, Janhvi took to social media to share a photo of getting ready for Dostana 2 shoot with her team. Check it out.

When it comes to having fun, the younger generation of Bollywood stars keeps it light on the sets of the film too. Speaking of this, Janhvi Kapoor is known to have fun on the sets with her team and often shares snippets while getting ready for her work. Her style and looks have already established her as a youth icon with millions of followers who chronicle her every outfit. Recently, Janhvi got a chance to show off her cool and fun side while she geared up for Dostana 2 shoot.

Janhvi took to the Instagram story to share a photo boomerang in which she can be seen chilling with her team as she gets ready for shoot. In the picture, the Dhadak star can be seen sitting in her vanity in front of her mirror as she talks to her team members. Clad in a cool sweatshirt and a pair of shorts, Janhvi looked pretty sans makeup before she began getting dolled up for Dostana 2’s shooting with Kartik Aaryan and Lakshya.

(Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor looks gorgeous in her recent pics but her hilarious caption steals the show; Check it out)

On the work front, Janhvi will be seen in Dostana 2 with Kartik and Lakshya and the shoot of the same has been going on in Mumbai. From the past 2 days, Janhvi and Kartik are snapped on Versova jetty while heading for shoot. Directed by Collin D’Cunha, Dostana 2 is produced by and is slated to release in 2020. Apart from this, Janhvi will be seen in Gunjan Saxena-The Kargil Girl with Pankaj Tripathi and Angad Bedi. The film is directed by Sharan Sharma and is slated to release on March 13, 2020.

Check it out:

Credits :Instagram

Read More