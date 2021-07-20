Janhvi Kapoor shows us she has '2 moods only' in a PHOTO and it has a Kareena Kapoor Khan connection

Actress Janhvi Kapoor has dropped a special treat for Kareena Kapoor Khan's fans via her recent post and it is bound to leave them excited. With it, it proves that even Janhvi is a fangirl of Kareena Kapoor Khan and her most iconic character to date from 's film, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. The Roohi actress is quite active on social media and often shares photos of her distinct looks. Today, Janhvi dropped a post in which she featured in both western and ethnic outfits and gave a reference to Kareena's role from K3G.

In the post shared by Janhvi on her Instagram stories, we can see her make a collage of 2 of her photos. In one of the photos, Janhvi is seen nailing a boss lady look in a yellow crop top with a matching skirt and a blazer. Along with it, she added a cool pair of earrings to complete her stylish look. In another photo, Janhvi is seen in a subtle ethnic look in a white suit sans makeup while gorging on her favourite meal. Sharing the two looks, Janhvi wrote, "2 moods only. Which one are you? Poo/Parvati." The reference of Poo and Parvati came from Kareena's role in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

A while back, Janhvi had even shared a video of belly dancing on Kareena Kapoor Khan's song from Asoka San Sanana, and proved her love for Bebo. The video went viral due to Janhvi's killer moves on the popular old track.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi was last seen in Roohi with Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. Now, she will be seen in Good Luck Jerry. It is helmed by Siddharth Sengupta and produced by Aanand L Rai. Besides this, she reportedly will be seen in the Hindi remake of Helen.

