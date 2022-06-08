Janhvi Kapoor is a sight to behold in the latest pics from Berlin; Can you spot Varun Dhawan?

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the prettiest actresses in Bollywood currently. She always makes heads turn with her fashion game. Well, the actress is currently in Berlin with Varun Dhawan and the entire crew to shoot for their upcoming movie Bawaal. The stars are having a gala time there and pictures and videos from their trip have already started doing the rounds on social media. Today the actress has yet again shared a couple of pictures from Berlin and we bet you would not be able to take your eyes off them.

In the first picture, Janhvi Kapoor poses stylishly wearing her floral maxi dress with a thigh high slit in the front and spaghetti strap. We can see a beautiful view behind her. The next picture is a closeup of her smiling towards the camera and giving the girl next door vibes. Then there is a couple of her pictures posing in front of different backdrops and we have to admit that she looks pretty in every frame. Then comes a picture of Janhvi posing with her back facing the camera, while Varun Dhawan stands beside her.

Check out Janhvi Kapoor’s post:

Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, ‘Bawaal’ will be reportedly shot across three Indian locations and five European countries, including Paris. The first schedule of Bawaal was shot in the Uttar Pradesh capital, Lucknow, where its 'mahurat' was held. For the unversed, ‘Bawaal’ marks the first collaboration between Dhawan and Kapoor. The film is scheduled to hit the screens next year on April 7.

The 25-year-old actress will be next seen in ‘Good Luck Jerry’, which is a Hindi adaptation of the 2018 Tamil comedy-crime film Kolamavu Kokila. Next, she will also reunite with Rajkummar Rao after Roohi, for ‘Mr And Mrs Mahi’. She will then star in ‘Mili’ opposite Sunny Kaushal, a remake of the Malayalam film, ‘Helen’.

ALSO READ: JugJugg Jeeyo: Janhvi Kapoor does 'Rangisari' in Paris with her dupatta, Varun Dhawan cracks up​