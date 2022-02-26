Janhvi Kapoor is a sight to behold as she enjoys sunset by the beach; Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya react

Janhvi Kapoor, who is quite active on Instagram, has aced the art of keeping her massive fan following intrigued with her social media activities. The Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl actress always has something new to offer to the fans be it on the big screen or social media. And while Janhvi and Instagram posts continue to be a rage among the fans, the actress is once again making the headlines as she has shared some beautiful pics of herself.

In the pics, Janhvi was seen enjoying a beautiful sunset by the beachside. The Roohi actress was dressed in a beige coloured crop top which she had paired with denims. While her make-up game was on point, Janhvi had kept her tresses open which gave the perfect messy hair look with the evening breeze. On the other hand, the setting sun also served as the perfect background and added a charm to the pics. Soon fans took to the comment section to shower love on Janhvi’s new pics. Amid this, her sisters Khushi Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor were also in awe of the beauty of the pics and liked Janhvi’s post.

Take a look at Janhvi Kapoor’s post:

Meanwhile, Janhvi has recently made the headlines as she had penned an emotional note remembering her mother Sridevi on her 4th death anniversary. The actress had shared a throwback pic from her childhood days wherein she was posing with the late actress. In the caption, Janhvi wrote about how much she misses having her mother by her side every day. Talking about the work front, Janhvi will be seen in movies like Goodluck Jerry and Mili which is said to be a remake of the Malayalam film Helen.

