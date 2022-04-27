Janhvi Kapoor is a sight to behold as she poses in a black strappy dress for a photoshoot; PICS

Janhvi Kapoor never fails to impress fans with her fashion choices. Her fashion game is always on the top and her fans are never left disappointed as they often get to see her in stunning outfits. The actress has successfully managed to find her space in the industry and since her debut in the 2018 film Dhadak, she has constantly been in the limelight. She is quite active on social media, where she treats fans to glimpses of her life every now and then. Speaking of which, today, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl actress shared a series of photos in a black dress and we bet you wouldn’t be able to take your eyes off her.

In the photos, one can see, the actress slipped into a strappy black dress and clicked some stunning sun-kissed pictures of herself in front of a mirror. She chose to accessorise the look with a pair of dainty gold hoop earrings and kept her look classy with a messy bun. Janhvi flaunted her flawless skin by wearing minimal makeup. Sharing the pictures, the actress captioned it: "know ur ways #tb" Reacting to the photos, Sobhita Dhulipala commented: "So prettyyyyyyyy" and Maheep Kapoor added fire and heart emojis.

Check out Janhvi Kapoor's post:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi has interesting films in her pipeline. She will be seen next in Mr & Mrs Mahi opposite Rajkummar Rao. This will be her second time collaborating with the actor after their horror-comedy Roohi. Next, she has Good Luck Jerry, Mili which is said to be a remake of the Malayalam film Helen and Nitesh Tiwari's Bawaal with Varun Dhawan.

