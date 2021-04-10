Janhvi Kapoor is a sight to behold as she relaxes by the side of picturesque seaside in latest Maldives PICS

A new set of pictures from Janhvi Kapoor’s recent Maldives vacay have surfaced online and those are surely giving us major vacation goals. Take a look.

The stunning Janhvi Kapoor has been trending on social media lately courtesy, her Maldives vacay. She was chilling at the exotic island with her besties and has been sharing a glimpse of it on her social media. From sharing her alluring selfies to dropping photos of enjoying the beautiful views, the Dhadak star has been giving her fans major vacation goals. Although she has returned to Mumbai, her stunning photos from the Maldives are doing rounds on social media. A set of new pictures have surfaced on the internet and those speak volumes about the fun she had there.

In the latest photos, the Roohi star looked ravishing while relaxing by the side of the picturesque seaside. Clad in a chic white crop top and shorts, the stunning actress can be seen sitting and chilling as she poses for candid clicks. One simply cannot miss the picturesque backdrop and of course Janhvi’s utter beauty in the clicks. Well, it’s difficult to take eyes off the actress. The latest pictures have wowed netizens as many of them called Janhvi 'beautiful'. While lauding pics, one user commented, “Sooo beautiful. Another said, “This looks so beautiful and stunning.”

On Friday, Janhvi had returned to the city and was papped by shutterbugs at Mumbai airport.

Talking about her work front, the Gunjan Saxena actress will next be seen in Sidharth Sengupta’s forthcoming film Good Luck Jerry. Also starring Deepak Dobriyal & others, the movie is a remake of the Tamil film Kolamavu Kokila. Apart from this, the actress also has ’s much-awaited period drama tilted Takht and Dostana 2 with Kartik Aaryan on her plate.

