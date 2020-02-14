  1. Home
Janhvi Kapoor singing in high pitch while getting ready on set will leave you in splits; Watch Video

Mumbai
janhvi kapoor
Janhvi Kapoor made her debut with Dhadak in 2018 and since then the young gun has managed to make heads turn. While Janhvi will only be seen in her second film this year, a biopic on Gunjan Saxena, the actress has managed to grab quite a few plum commercial projects. The young star kid also has a steady fan following and fan clubs dedicated to her who never miss out on her social media posts. We recently came across two videos that show Janhvi indulging in some serious on set fun.

In one of the videos, we get to see Janhvi posing in her element for the camera. The actress can be seen flipping her hair and striking different posts. She had captioned the fun video, "Being serious on set between shots." In another video, Janhvi can be seen getting ready in her vanity van. While she is in makeup, the actress breaks out into a high-pitch song along with her make up artists. The result is quite hilarious. 

Check out both the videos below:

Isn't Janhvi quite adorable? 

On the work front, Janhvi is gearing up for RoohiAfzana co-starring Rajkummar Rao, and the actress will also be seen in other films such as Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Dostana 2 along with Kartik Aaryan and Lakshya as well as Takht. What are your thoughts on Janhvi Kapoor's choice of films? Let us know in the comments below. 

Credits :Twitter

