Janhvi Kapoor & sister Khushi Kapoor get emotional as they share PICS of mom Sridevi on Mother’s Day
Bollywood celebrities are taking up their social media handles and sharing some old memories with their mothers. Right from Shahid Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sara Ali Khan and many others have shared pictures and posts on their official Instagram handle. And now to join the list is Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor. They are daughters of late actress Sridevi. Both sisters have shared throwback pictures on their social handles as a wish to their mother. They have shared childhood pictures with her.
The Roohi actress shares a series of pictures and captioned it as ‘My mumma’. In the pictures, she is seen very little with her mother and father Boney Kapoor. In the other picture, she is seen sitting with her mother. Sridevi is looking very beautiful in all the pictures. On the other hand, Khushi also shared two pictures of her childhood. Both were very close to their mother and often share her pictures. The late actress passed away in 2018. She died in UAE.
Fans are dropping lovely comments on the post. Ace designer Manish Malhotra wrote, ‘I truly miss her’ along with lots of heart emojis.
On the work front, Janhvi was last seen in a horror-comedy Roohi. The film had received a good response from the audience. It was released in March. And now she will be next seen in Good Luck Jerry. The shooting has been completed. Her recent film Dostana 2 was also in the news because of the cast change.
