Janhvi Kapoor & sister Khushi Kapoor get emotional as they share PICS of mom Sridevi on Mother’s Day

Bollywood celebrities are taking up their social media handles and sharing some old memories with their mothers. Right from , Ananya Panday, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sara Ali Khan and many others have shared pictures and posts on their official Instagram handle. And now to join the list is Janhvi and . They are daughters of late actress . Both sisters have shared throwback pictures on their social handles as a wish to their mother. They have shared childhood pictures with her.

The Roohi actress shares a series of pictures and captioned it as ‘My mumma’. In the pictures, she is seen very little with her mother and father Boney Kapoor. In the other picture, she is seen sitting with her mother. Sridevi is looking very beautiful in all the pictures. On the other hand, Khushi also shared two pictures of her childhood. Both were very close to their mother and often share her pictures. The late actress passed away in 2018. She died in UAE.

Fans are dropping lovely comments on the post. Ace designer Manish Malhotra wrote, ‘I truly miss her’ along with lots of heart emojis.