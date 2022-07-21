Janhvi Kapoor on sister Khushi's debut in The Archies: I've seen her work hard and tirelessly...

Khushi Kapoor is all set to make her big Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies and fans can’t keep calm about it. She will be seen sharing the screen with Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, etc in the movie which is the Bollywood adaptation of the classic comic. Needless to say, Janhvi Kapoor and the entire Kapoor family are quite excited about her young actress’ debut and are seen cheering for her. Janhvi Kapoor, in a recent interview, shared her protective side for her darling sister Khushi.

Janhvi Kapoor is an established name in the entertainment industry with films like Dhadak, Roohi and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl under her belt. She knows the tricks of the trade and knows what’s good and bad for her sister. In a recent interview with India Today, Janhvi Kapoor showed how protective she is of Khushi Kapoor. She said, "I am so happy and thrilled. I've seen my sister work tirelessly and work really hard and she's auditioning for this role. She wanted this so badly, I'm just so happy for her and I hope it goes well." Furthermore, talking about trolls and how they impact the impression of a celebrity, Janhvi maintained that she would protect her sister from all of it and assured that she wouldn’t let any troll get near her. "If anyone says anything bad about her, all these trolls, I am gonna screw them up. I swear, I hate them.”

As of now, Janhvi Kapoor is looking forward to the release of GoodLuck Jerry. Helmed by Siddharth Sengupta, the black comedy will be releasing on July 29. She is also working with Varun Dhawan on Nitesh Tiwari’s directorial Bawaal. The movie will mark Janhvi’s first collaboration with Varun and will be hitting the screens on April 7 next year. Besides, Janhvi will also be seen sharing the screen with Rajkummar Rao in Mr and Mrs Mahi.

